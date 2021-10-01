Popular Philadelphia bar owners Fergus Carey and Jim McNamara (Fergie’s Pub, The Goat) are joining a forthcoming project with restaurateur Tony Rim (1225 Raw, The Foodery) in South Philadelphia.

They’re calling it The Jim, and it’s up for a fall debut at Eighth and Morris Streets.

Rim recently bought JC Chinese Restaurant, which had slung pu pu platters, fried rice, and wings since the 1950s. It closed in 2020.

At The Jim, Rim plans two delivery/takeout eateries — one serving a Chinese menu and the other sushi.

Carey and McNamara will run The Jim’s bar, which will be only lightly redecorated from the taproom under Joe and Renae DiCristo, who succeeded their parents, Sylvio and Frances, as JC’s operators.

The kitchen was gutted and remodeled. It was probably high time: A city health inspection in 2019 acknowledged, “Establishment has been in operation for nearly 68 years with existing [kitchen] design.”

In 2014, Ching-He Huang visited JC for an episode of the Cooking Channel show Restaurant Redemption, where she offered a recipe for Philly cheesesteak spring rolls with a Chinese dipping sauce.