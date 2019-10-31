We will impeach, I’m sure, in the House. That will go to the Senate. It will fail in the Senate as far as actually convicting him, and then we’re going to have a failed impeachment. We are going to have the same president, and we’re going to have the same presidential candidate who will be able to say that he was exonerated, so I don’t know how much we really gained from that. And at the same time we’re going to be so focused on these issues we’re not going to have the focus on the issues we all care about so much like health care, like prescription drugs, like infrastructure like veterans concerns and doing more for the veterans.