A: Traditional fireplaces are a well-loved feature in any home, and for lots of reasons. They’re beautiful, they add a classic focal feature to whatever room they’re in, add warmth, ambiance, and a welcoming atmosphere any time of year. Unfortunately building a real wood-burning fireplace in a home without one is a big deal, and can be expensive. In many places such as condos or other spaces, a real fireplace might not be possible for many reasons. These days, other options including gas or electric inserts, wood stoves, and even electrical versions that are essentially an attractive space heater may be less expensive and are all inviting and fun.