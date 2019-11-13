Q: I’ll be having a constant stream of guests this year starting from the weekend before Thanksgiving all the way through New Year’s. I don’t have much time to decorate seasonally as thoroughly as I want, but I do want the house to look welcoming. I don’t own anything really specific to any holiday, and I don’t have space to store anything like that anyway. What are some easy ideas or themes to use to start for Thanksgiving, besides the obvious leaves on the table, burlap, and orange plaid?