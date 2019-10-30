To plan your DIY frames and additional inspiration, look around at other old frames in antique shops as well as window trim on old houses, barns, and other buildings. Depending on how skilled you are and the tools you have, keep your frames simple with straight cuts or get a little more creative with cuts at a 45-degree angle. To assemble, use a combination of wood glue and nails placed at an angle. Or go to your local hardware store and ask the staff for ideas. If this is your first time doing carpentry, build some practice frames with wood pieces you don’t care about, to see what works for you. Also, think about a clear coat of a matte finish sealer, wax, or finish to protect the look of the wood.