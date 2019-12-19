A: People with SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder, suffer from increased feelings of depression during the winter months. Coincidentally, here in the northern hemisphere, the holidays happen at the very beginning of winter. The festivities and events can take our minds off the shorter hours of daylight and colder weather. Once January hits, many people start to feel a little depressed. It’s quite common. Even if you’re not officially diagnosed with SAD, it’s possible the lack of sunlight and vitamin D can still make you feel less energetic and, well, a little sadder than you do in summer!