Be very diligent about filing, shredding, or recycling the mail and packaging as soon as you go to put it down. Save energy by sorting the important mail, putting junk in the shredder, or recycling it immediately. That stack you’re saving for later quickly grows, and suddenly it’s a big chore to deal with. And when you are out and about, resist the urge to pick up paper fliers, maps, cards, menus, etc. you think you’ll need later. Take a photo instead.