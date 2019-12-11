One suspect in the deadly Jersey City kosher supermarket appears to be linked the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a labeled hate group with strong Philadelphia ties, The New York Times reported.
Two assailants targeted the kosher supermarket Tuesday in an attack that escalated to an hours-long shootout with law enforcement that left six people dead, including the two suspects and one police officer, officials said.
The New York Times reported, based on an anonymous law enforcement official that the two suspects were David Anderson and Francine Graham. Anderson, the Times reported, seemed to be linked to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, but it is unclear how involved he was in the group, which is not connected to mainstream Judaism.
The Black Hebrew Israelites believe that African Americans descended from the Israelites of the Bible. In Upper Darby, the Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge (ISUPK), a sect of the Hebrew Israelites, teaches this central belief. And in the streets of Philadelphia, pedestrians pass and hear its members yelling obscenities.
The Black Hebrew Israelites jumped from somewhat obscurity to the center of a viral confrontation between a teen in a red Make America Great Again hat and a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial earlier this year.
The viral clip first appeared to be a video of high school student Nick Sandmann mocking the Native American elder, named Nathan Phillips, who was beating a drum. But a longer video was shared, showing that a group of Black Hebrew Israelites appeared to be using profanity and instigating the teens. The students also seemed to be taunting the group. Phillips said he was simply trying to intervene by playing a prayer song.
A New York-based leader of the sect, who identified himself as General Yahanna (real name John Lightbourne), previously told the Inquirer that the incident at the Lincoln Memorial earlier this year is “a perfect metaphor for why street speaking is so important.”
“There was the American Indian demonstrator who attempted to sing in the face of great hatred,” he said, referring to the teenagers wearing MAGA hats (which he said “are no different than Klan hoods”). “What we learned in the Israelite School is that you can’t sing in the face of hatred. You’re going to have to speak up and talk back, and our street speaking is how you talk back.”
While people may have just heard of this group after the viral video, it’s had a presence in Philadelphia for three decades.
The men representing the local group started spreading their message near the former Gallery Mall on Market Street (now called the Fashion District) before moving to the sidewalks outside One Liberty Place to shout through bullhorns at pedestrians, the Inquirer previously reported. The building’s owners sued the Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge in 2013, calling their outbursts hate speech.
Members would post videos on their website of their demonstrations, which the suit included to show statements like:
“Everybody knows that a white man will kill a baby on any day."
“A woman need to shut her damn mouth."
“You black women have been a terrorist to black men ... and it’s about time you mouth get shut."
“A f— doing what he’s doing to another f— is not marriage according to the Bible.”
A leader of the group argued that the corner outside One Liberty Place was crucial for them to reach the people they needed to spread their message to: blacks, Hispanics, and American Indians.
“There are certain locations that are necessary to make our message more real,” the leader General Kory Travis said, at the time. He said minorities are treated so poorly that the incendiary language was needed because "sweet talk just won’t do.”
A Common Pleas Court judge issued a temporary injunction to pause the protests, but ultimately the judge ruled in favor of ISUPK and it was upheld in a higher court. Liberty Place owners hired a DJ to drown out the group’s preachings.
Today, men representing the Israelite School will set up platforms on the sidewalk outside Temple University’s Center City campus, near 15th Street and JFK Boulevard, the Inquirer previously reported, and preach their beliefs by calling pedestrians hateful names: “white devils,” “whores,” “f—,” and the N-word.
These insults are hurled at people of color, General Yahanna previously said, because it is "“the only remedy for someone that suffers from Stockholm syndrome, [which] is to make them face the cruelty of their oppressor.”
Staff writer Anna Orso contributed to this report.