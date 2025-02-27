‘Pray for us, pray for us,’ pleads South Jersey restaurant owner arrested by ICE along with wife

South Jersey elected leaders stood up for the Turkish immigrant owners of a popular Haddon Township restaurant on Thursday denouncing their arrest by ICE during a news conference at the Jersey Kebab eatery.

“Pray for us, pray for us,” implored Jersey Kebab owner Celal Emanet, 51, who was released from ICE custody late Tuesday after being fitted with an electronic ankle monitor. His wife, Emine, 47, continues to be held at a detention center in Elizabeth, N.J.

Emanet, describing himself as depressed, took questions from reporters at the press conference.“We are wishing for some good news,” he said.

He has not been able to speak with his wife yet on Thursday, Emanet said, and he remained concerned over her welfare in detention.

She speaks limited English, and has never before even been in a courtroom or approached by a police officer. A hearing at which he hopes bail could be set, and his wife released, is likely weeks away, a family member said.

“We couldn’t ask for better people to be in our community,” Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague told a crowd of news reporters and well-wishers. “The entire area feels so bad and awful that this could happen to such good people.”He and the other elected officials who spoke, all Democrats, said they have reached out to New Jersey’s federal office-holders, who were trying to help.

About 25 people gathered outside the restaurant where the husband-and-wife operators were taken into custody early Tuesday. The couple has continually sought legal status after the expiration of their visas, and say they’ve been waiting nine years for a government decision on permanent residency.

Friends and supporters have raised more than $232,000 for the couple in less than two days, and donations continue to arrive at a Go Fund Me campaign.

ICE officials in Newark have not responded to questions about the case.

Representatives from Cooper River Indivisible, an activist group, taped paper hearts to the restaurant windows, each bearing a written message of support. The group has planned a Saturday vigil to support the family.

Camden County Commissioner-Director Louis Cappelli Jr. called the couple’s arrest “outrageous,” and said that “we take it as a personal attack on all of us.”

”These folks do not deserve this,” he said. “These are good people … If you’re hungry and you have no money, you come to this restaurant and you’re taken care of.”

The Jersey Kebab restaurant remained closed on Thursday.

Muhammed Emanet, the couple’s 25-year-old son who manages the restaurant, recalled how the family came to this country as strangers, knowing no one. Running the restaurant changed that. He and his parents and siblings are so grateful to people for supporting them, he said

”Our family, which is our customers, are now truly our family, because they are seeing our deepest burdens,” he said. Someone called out to him from the crowd, “We’re standing with you!”

Muhammed Emanet said he arrived at work about 11 a.m. Tuesday to find a federal marshal standing outside the restaurant holding what he described as a machine gun, “looking like we’re going to war.”

Inside, he said, his parents were in handcuffs.

Emanet said in an interview Wednesday that his father is a highly educated religious scholar, and came to the United States after being invited to serve as an imam at a local mosque.

“My dad, he’s never gotten a parking ticket,” said their son, 25. “Now he’s walking around with an ankle monitor on his ankle, like he’s a criminal.”

The couple moved to the United States in 2008, entering legally on an R1 visa, Camden County officials said in a news release. That visa allows foreign nationals to temporarily enter the U.S. in order to work as a minister or to perform another type of religious job.

Before the visa expired, Celal Emanet applied for legal permanent residency, what’s known as a green card. That application was denied three times, and the latest application has been pending since 2016, the family said.

By staying in the U.S. after the expiration of their visas, the family lost legal status. People who are in the United States without official permission can be arrested and deported at any time.

The Trump administration has pushed to increase the number of immigration arrests as it carries out what it says will be the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history.

Critics maintain that while ICE says it’s targeting dangerous, criminal immigrants, it often arrests people who pose no danger to the communities in which they live. Observers say the pressure for arrests and the insurmountable numbers — ICE employs about 20,000, while 13.7 million are undocumented — causes the agency to act against migrants whose only offense is being here without permission.