New Jersey will spend $100 million for shore boardwalk repairs. Here’s what each town gets.

The iconic boardwalks of the Jersey Shore will get an infusion of cash for repairs, the governor’s office has announced.

Atlantic City, credited as the country’s first wooden boardwalk, and Asbury Park, the inspiration for Bruce Springsteen’s musings about “pier lights and carnival life”, were the big winners. Each will receive $20 million from funds remaining from Boardwalk Preservation Fund, created in New Jersey from money granted by the pandemic’s American Rescue Plan, Gov. Philip Murphy said.

North Wildwood, which has an ongoing battle with the state over its desire to build a bulkhead, was another big winner, receiving more than $10 million for its Boardwalk, which is long overdue for repairs. Wildwood received $8 million for its ongoing Boardwalk reconstruction, and Ventnor received $7 million for its 1.5 mile boardwalk stretching from Margate to Atlantic City.

Cape May received $6 million.

About $7 million of Asbury Park’s money will go toward the restoration of Convention Hall, another historic structure associated with Springsteen and the Jersey Shore music scene, according to officials in Asbury Park.

“So many of us have created memories with family and friends at the boardwalks of the Jersey shore,” Murphy said in a statement announcing the grants to 18 Shore towns. “Our boardwalks have long been a prized destination and we want to keep them that way by helping shore communities repair and maintain these wooden main streets.”

Shore towns with existing boardwalks were eligible to apply for funding for maintenance, reconstruction or repairs.

The governor’s office cited examples of projects including “replacement of old and crumbling decking along the boardwalk with resilient, longer lasting materials; replacement of deteriorating pilings and boardwalk infrastructure; improving access and safety by building ADA compliant ramps and railings; expanding an existing section of the boardwalk; and providing grant funds to businesses that need to complete upgrades to align with the proposed boardwalk construction.”

Additionally, funding was prioritized to shore municipalities experiencing financial distress.

In addition to the $20 million to Asbury Park and Atlantic City, the following towns received grants:

Belmar Borough $1,504,184 Berkeley Township $448,125 Bradley Beach $4,275,000 Brigantine $1,185,838 Cape May City $6,722,552 Carteret Borough $2,417,339 Keyport Borough $800,694 Long Branch $3,249,000 North Wildwood $10,259,827 Ocean City $4,859,175 Sea Isle City $1,997,000 Seaside Heights $4,795,362 Toms River $1,018,441 Ventnor $7,110,689 Wildwood City $8,269,013 Wildwood Crest Borough $1,087,425

Seems like this Boardwalk life isn’t through, Bruce.