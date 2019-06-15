Back by popular demand: Our annual summer series, Shore.
Reporters Amy S. Rosenberg, Tommy Rowan, and Jason Nark are returning to the Jersey Shore for a third season to regale readers with stories that remind us why a trip to the Shore is a family experience.
During summer 2017, we caught a ride to the coast and documented the Shoobies, Locals & Moments #downaShore. Last summer, we chronicled the rites of a Jersey Shore summer.
This year, we’re focusing on the theme of families, and we will be exploring the ways families reinvent themselves at the shore, and how the people you see every year become more than your beach buddies.
We’re celebrating the people you see every year, and the places you look forward to visiting every summer. Expect stories about a matriarch’s role at a beach house, as well as a look at a child’s first amusement ride at the Shore and a teenager’s last park outing with their family.
Whether you’re a shoobie, a lifelong local, or an expat seeking a blast from the past, we hope you will enjoy reading about the scenes that encapsulate a summer at the Shore.
For the rest of the summer, we’re expecting to hear your feedback on family life at the Shore. Readers can comment on our Shore Series page, and we encourage you to join our summer tour on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat using the hashtag #downaShore.
And, of course, follow along as we tell stories from across the Shore points. The first installment of Season 3: Buying back the house will land online June 20 and appear in the Sunday Inquirer on June 23.
The remaining stories will publish each week online — and each Sunday in print — up to Labor Day weekend.
And if you’re looking for dinner recommendations, day-trip ideas, or driving tips, you can find those and more in our comprehensive summer Shore Guide.