In the predawn hours June 7, Deputy Sheriff Dante Austin, the office’s first openly gay deputy and its first LGBTQ liaison, took his own life by gunfire at his 15th floor desk. Authorities said Austin, 27, left a suicide note, but its contents have not been made public. He had been battling depression, his sister Amber Kee told The Inquirer. Williams did not attend Austin’s June 15 funeral, which was attended by law officers from as far away as Chicago.