First lady Jill Biden kicked off Sunday’s Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom on a joyous note of reunion and triumph after the nation’s year-plus battle with COVID-19 and the forced restrictions that kept family and friends from being with each other for so long.

“Here we are, back together!” said Biden from a podium at Independence Hall Sunday morning. “And there is no place that this Philly girl would rather be than here as your first lady.”

Biden, born in Hammonton, N.J., and raised in Willow Grove, said “this city has gone above and beyond,” naming some of the efforts by groups to help the region meet the challenge of the pandemic.

Biden acknowledged the difficulties and the struggles. But she reminded the crowd how far they had come.

“Doesn’t the air smell so much sweeter without our masks?” she asked.

The first lady was not the first Biden to participate in Philadelphia’s Celebration of Freedom ceremony. Her husband fulfilled the role in 2014, when he was vice president.

High on the list of honored guests at Sunday’s celebration was Ala Sanford, the physician who accepted this year’s Philadelphia Magis Award on behalf of the lifesaving Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium that she founded.

“Thank you to all the people of Philadelphia for trusting us and allowing the privilege to care for you,” said Stanford, a Philadelphia-raised pediatric surgeon who received a standing ovation from the event audience.

The organization’s mobile testing and vaccination efforts received international recognition and were widely credited for having a huge impact in the city’s high-risk and underserved Black and Brown communities. The members of those communities were being infected by the coronavirus and dying at higher rates than other groups.

By mid-March alone, the doctors consortium had administered 25,000 doses of the vaccine, with 82% going to people of color compared to the 24% citywide rate, according to Celebration of Freedom organizers.

The coalition’s work, along with the efforts of FEMA, the city public health department and others are credited with helping Philadelphia exceed President Biden’s goal of 70% adult Americans getting at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4, said Mayor Jim Kenney, who presented the award.

This year’s Wawa Hero Foundation Award, also announced at Sunday’s event, was given to the Veterans Group, a West Philadelphia-based nonprofit.

The organization, which will receive $50,000, provides assistance with mental and physical health issues to veterans in need, as well as help with employment, housing and food insecurity.

The other three finalists were the Garces Foundation, which aids low-income Spanish-speaking immigrants in South Philadelphia, the Police Athletic League, and ABC Men (Able Body Christian Men), which serves seniors, the disabled and youth in Southwest Philadelphia. Each finalist receives $10,000.

The final award recipient was voted on by the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.