Raising the age issue at all is also fraught for Biden’s rivals, even if they know Trump won’t be so delicate. (At his own event Thursday night Trump again called Biden “sleepy Joe” and said, “He has no idea what the hell he’s doing or saying.”) The former vice president retains significant goodwill in the party, and, as his campaign aides pointed out after the debate, people who have attacked him have seen little to no gain in polling.