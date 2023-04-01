President Joe Biden dropped in for brunch at Philly’s Parc

As Joe Anderson was finishing his lunch Saturday at K’Far Cafe Philadelphia, the West Philly resident received an unexpected text from a friend eating inside Parc: “President Biden is here.”

Just a short walk from Parc, the University of Pennsylvania student dashed from K’Far to join a swarming crowd outside the Rittenhouse Square restaurant. Rushing with excitement, Anderson brushed shoulders to squeeze between onlookers for a perfect view of the president as he left the French bistro.

“I would’ve got a table if I knew he was coming,” said Anderson, who had stopped at Parc for a drink before heading to K’Far.

Anderson joined hundreds of others waiting outside barricades formed with Chevy Suburbans and Philadelphia police cars. Reactions ranged from excitement to wondering what was happening inside the restaurant at 18th and Locust Streets.

Less than a month after rolling out his budget proposal during a speech in Northeast Philadelphia, Biden was back in town, arriving at Parc around 1:15 p.m. He was in the city to see his granddaughter Maisy’s senior art show at the University of Pennsylvania, according to the White House traveling press pool.

Biden ordered a brunch favorite — pancakes — according to an onlooker.

About an hour and a half after arriving, Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their family stepped outside and were serenaded by Curtis Institute of Music students with the singing of the national anthem.

“They were very excited to see the president and really celebrate that moment in a way that only Curtis students can do,” Curtis spokeswoman Patricia Johnson said.

The president engaged the crowd, even telling one person not to leap from above. Some in the sidewalk audience stood on their toes, cell phones out, to capture a picture or video of the unexpected visitor.

Seeing the crowd gathering outside her apartment, Rittenhouse Square resident Barbara Craig decided to join them. She’s used to seeing Biden on TV, but to catch a glimpse in person was a joy, she said.

“I’m excited; it’s really a big surprise,” Craig said.

Aaron Loschiavo, who admitted being “starstruck” when he saw former President Donald Trump years ago, was less enthusiastic about the Biden sighting, but still somewhat impressed.

“Regardless, he’s the president of the United States,” Loschiavo said. “Whether I’m into him or not, it’s definitely a unique experience.”

Staff writers Michael Klein, Layla A. Jones, and Julia Terruso contributed to this article.