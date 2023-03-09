In Philly, Joe Biden lays out his budget, and lays down a political marker

Standing in a union training site in Northeast Philadelphia, President Joe Biden said Thursday his latest economic outline would boost middle-class families as he rolled out a federal budget that doubles as a political marker for a coming showdown with congressional Republicans, and a likely presidential campaign in 2024.

The $6.8 trillion blueprint has virtually no chance of becoming law, given Republican control of the U.S. House. But Biden’s plan, and his policy wish list, will frame the massive debate coming over raising the country’s borrowing limit, and avoiding a catastrophic default on U.S. debt. It will also likely underpin the message the president will carry into an expected reelection bid.

“Here’s why I’m here today: For too long, working people have been breaking their necks. The economy’s left them behind, working people like you, while those at the top get away with everything,” Biden said.

The political nature of his proposal was underscored by the unusual setting in Philadelphia.

Instead of a staid launch at the White House marked by fact sheets and charts, Biden visited a pivotal city in a critical swing state. In Northeast Philadelphia, an area known for its robust union presence, Biden made his opening pitch in the kind of white, working-class community where Democrats have struggled recently — Donald Trump won the ward in 2020 — but where Biden hopes his policies help win voters back.

“I’m president because of you guys,” he told laborers at the Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic, which trains painters, drywall finishers, glaziers, and other tradespeople.

Biden spoke on the floor of a large training hall, with union members standing on scaffolding above waving small American flags. Attendees wound around construction equipment on their way in. A few laborers held “Joe 4 PA” and “Glaziers 4 Biden,” signs. He was introduced by a union member who had apprenticed in drywall finishing.

Billed as a speech about his budget, Biden spent much of his address not on his spending plan, but recounting his past accomplishments — such as emphasizing a $35 cap on insulin prices for Medicare recipients — while blasting “MAGA Republicans.”

White House aides emphasized his pledges to protect Medicare and Social Security — a promise that drew the loudest cheers at the Philadelphia event — even as the programs face long-term shortfalls; to cut taxes for working families by restoring the expanded child tax credit; to raise taxes on big businesses and the wealthy, while shielding those earning less than $400,000 a year; and to invest in manufacturing, training programs, paid family leave, health care subsidies, and law enforcement.

Biden also emphasized how his Inflation Reduction Act had capped insulin prices at $35 for Medicare recipients, leading pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to follow suit.

His budget would boost spending from around $6.3 trillion now to about $10 trillion in 2023, but new taxes would more than offset the new expenditures. While the annual federal deficit would still rise, the White House said Biden’s plan would cut the shortfall compared to existing policies by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years.

They pointed to economic data to argue that Biden’s plan has delivered for everyday Americans, noting the 12 million jobs added under the president and a 50-year low in unemployment.

Republicans, however, blasted Biden for not cutting spending far enough, and chastised him over growing federal debt.

“President Joe Biden’s budget is a reckless proposal doubling down on the same Far Left spending policies that have led to record inflation and our current debt crisis,” the House Republican leadership said in a joint statement Thursday.

While Republicans said little about rising deficits during Trump’s administration, and voted then to raise the country’s debt ceiling to pay its existing obligations, the GOP is now calling for major spending cuts to do the same under Biden.

“In the next 10 years, the federal government will spend over $10 trillion on interest alone,” said the Republican statement. “We must cut wasteful government spending. Our debt is one of the greatest threats to America and the time to address this crisis is now.”

Congressional Republicans plan to lay out their spending plan in April and are eyeing steep cuts in federal programs, though they say they will not touch Medicare and Social Security. Democrats argue that the reductions needed to cut the deficit without tax hikes, as the GOP proposes, would knee-cap both the economic recovery and programs everyday people rely on.

“Unlike Republicans, the president’s plan invests in America instead of starving it,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said on the Senate floor Thursday.

Biden’s plan includes some $5 trillion in tax increases, including raising taxes on individuals making $400,000 or more, or couples making $450,000 and up; quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks; proposing a minimum 25% tax on the wealthiest 0.01% of taxpayers; and hiking the corporate tax rate to 28%, from 21%.

By contrast, Biden offers a tax cut to most parents. His plan calls for reinstating the child tax credit that was passed when he first came into office in 2021. That credit provided most parents $3,600 per year for children younger than 6, and $3,000 for older children. It helped deliver a significant reduction in child poverty, but expired after one year.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this report.