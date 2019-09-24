Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to call Tuesday afternoon for the impeachment of President Donald Trump if he does not cooperate with congressional investigations into reports Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine as he pressed the nation’s government to investigate Biden and his son.
Bloomberg, CNN and the Washington Post and other Several media outlets reported the news, citing unnamed aides to Biden’s presidential campaign, in anticipation of an announcement the candidate is set to make at 2:30 p.m. in Wilmington.
A growing number of House Democrats have begun edging toward impeachment if the president interferes with an investigation into Trump’s actions. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.,Calif.) was meeting with top lieutenants Tuesday afternoon.
The burgeoning crisis was sparked by a phone conversation Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, which prompted a whistle-blower complaint in the intelligence community that the White House has declined to give to members of the U.S. Congress.
Existence of the complaint came to light in reports in the New York Times and the Washington Post last Thursday.
Democratic legislators have demanded access to the complaint and have launched their own investigation. In recent months, the White House has stonewalled other requests from House Democrats for documents on multiple issues.
The suggestion that the president seemed to be seeking negative information about his leading Democratic opponent in 2020 has ratcheted up the political tension. Biden is the frontrunner for his party’s nomination.
Trump has acknowledged that he mentioned during the call Biden and the former vice president’s son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. And his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has said he asked Ukraine’s government to investigate the Bidens.
Biden on Sunday accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to “interfere in our elections.”
Trump, speaking at the United Nations Monday, denied any wrongdoing. The president on Tuesday confirmed that he had stalled payment of nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine just before his call with Zelenskiy in July, citing concerns about corruption
Biden and his campaign have been seeking the right balance of response to Trump on the Ukraine issue. He criticized Trump as divisive during an appearance at a fund-raiser at the Franklin Institute Monday, where he spoke for about 30 minutes to about 100 donors but did not take questions or mention Ukraine.
Still, his campaign sees an opportunity. It sent supporters a fund-raising email before that appearance, calling Trump’s actions “an unprecedented abuse of power that requires an unprecedented response."
That was followed by a second fund-raising email shortly after the appearance, that said, “After abusing the powers of the presidency to ask for dirty from a foreign leader EIGHT times, Trump is not only admitting to his actions, he’s doubling down that he’s RIGHT.”