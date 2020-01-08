As news of an Iranian airstrike on a U.S. military base in Iraq started breaking, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to about 75 supporters in the foyer of a stately home in Gladwyne, faulting President Donald Trump for steps that he said led to “the chaos that’s ensuing.”
“What’s happening in Iraq and Iran today was predictable,” Biden said. “Not exactly what’s happening but the chaos that’s ensuing.”
Biden told the crowd of many doctors and lawyers in Gladwyne, "I just pray to God as [Trump] goes through what’s happening, as we speak, that he’s listening to his military commanders for the first time because so far that has not been the case.”
The fund-raiser — one of at least a half dozen Biden has attended in the state — was hosted at the home of Alex Vaccaro, president of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, and his wife, Lauren. Attendees included the Rothman CEO Mike West; attorneys Alan Kessler and Thomas A. Leonard III, and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell. The suggested donations were $1,000 and $2,800 per person.
Before speaking, Biden took photos with the crowd to allow time for Rendell, who was running late, to arrive.
Rendell introduced Biden saying “we need sanity and experience and yes, experience counts.”
He joked that people were so put off by Washington lately that the next president might consider relocating the capital to its original location — Philadelphia.
Biden thanked Rendell — whom he called “Eddie, Mr. Mayor, Mr. Governor, my buddy” and the many doctors in the room, some of whom he said treated his son Beau before he died. "
In his 30-minute speech, Biden talked about the reasons he’s running for president — to “restore the soul of the nation,” and rebuild the middle class.
He said he’d be the candidate to unite Congress.
“We don’t talk to each other any more about policies,” he said. “We start out by saying, ‘You’re unethical. You’re in the pocket of ...’ — and it’s all personal."