It might be over before long.
Joe Biden’s latest series of big wins had key party figures declaring the Democratic primary race a TKO as the former vice president blew away Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan and several other states Tuesday night.
The results, though, may resonate beyond the primary.
The outcome in Michigan, a key swing state, also showed the route Democrats will have to take to win back Pennsylvania against President Donald Trump. More broadly, the contest crystallized the picture of the new coalition fueling the party; suggested that the support for Sanders’ “political revolution” may have been overestimated and significantly decreased the chances that Pennsylvania gets to play a major role in the 2020 primaries.
Here are seven takeaways on the state of the Democratic primary and the general election to come:
Michigan is in many ways a good parallel to Pennsylvania.
The states are similar economically and demographically, with a mix of manufacturing, agricultural and white collar jobs. They each blend urban, suburban and rural areas. They are both older and whiter than the country as a whole (which proved crucial in Trump’s 2016 victories), but also have large and politically influential African American populations — though relatively small shares of Latinos.
So Pennsylvania Democrats looking for signs of hope got some Tuesday when they saw Biden far outpacing Hillary Clinton’s performance with nearly every one of those segments in Michigan.
The Democratic base, driven by African Americans, came out in cities Detroit and Flint, after sagging in 2016. The suburban voters who have turned red areas blue outside Detroit, much like in suburban Philadelphia, swarmed to the polls. Biden also routed Sanders across the rural areas that broke away from Democrats in 2016, and which Sanders won in the primary that year.
His strong showing in those small cities and rural regions suggest he may be able to not just energize the Democratic faithful, but also win back some of those ancestral Democrats who (for a wide variety of reasons, certainly including sexism) found Clinton unacceptable in 2016, helping Trump narrowly win Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin and, with them, the White House.
“He’s much better positioned to win Michigan than Clinton was, and it was such a close call in our state in 2016 that it won’t take a huge shift, I think, to conceivably put Michigan back in the blue column,” said Jonathan Hanson, a University of Michigan political science lecturer.
That also it suggests he could be positioned to win back the rest of the so-called “blue wall” that Trump cracked.
It helped that Biden had personal ties to Michigan: His role in rescuing the auto industry during the financial crisis still resonates with voters. He also has deep personal ties to Pennsylvania, where he was born and was long seen as "the third senator.”
Of course, it’s one thing for Biden to win those voters in a primary against Sanders. It’s another to do it against Trump.
One of Sanders’ central arguments was that he could create a grassroots movement of young voters who would expand the electorate. It hasn’t happened.
Not in Michigan, and really not anywhere during the primary.
Even though Sanders held a 10,000-person rally on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor Sunday, he lost the county, Washtenaw, a stark turnaround from when he won it by 12 percentage points against Clinton four years before.
In fact, in states where turnout has surged, such as Virginia and Michigan, its been Biden who has romped — another sign of the potency of those suburban and African American voters who see Trump as an existential threat. Young voters, historically unreliable, seem to remain that way. Only 16% of Michigan voters were aged 18 to 29, according to the Washington Post’s exit polling.
After winning Michigan over Clinton in 2016, Sanders lost every county there Tuesday.
The results — Sanders not just failing to expand his coalition, but actually losing ground — suggests that much of his 2016 support may have been driven by animus toward Clinton.
If that’s true, it could also have major implications for the general election.
Some Democrats believe that anti-Clinton feelings boosted Trump in Pennsylvania, and you hear that sentiment fairly frequently from voters.
If Biden proves more acceptable to those white, blue-collar voters, he’ll be more strongly positioned to win Pennsylvania. In a state decided by 44,000 votes in 2016, it won’t take much of a shift to change the outcome.
In dozens of interviews with voters in Virginia and Michigan the past two weeks, there’s been one consistent them: If they said their top priority was beating Trump, they almost always had chosen Biden.
If they listed a specific issue as their main concern — health care, climate change, college costs — they usually picked Sanders.
The vast majority of Democrats fell into the former camp. They just want Trump gone and don’t feel like it’s worth risking his reelection by signing on to the huge changes Sanders is pushing.
“I don’t want to go from one extreme Republican to extreme left,” said Hirak Chanda, 52, of Troy, Mich.
Sanders is likely to lose, but there are still few politicians (Trump is one of them) who have such a visceral connection with his or her supporters.
In Ann Arbor his rally had the feel of a concert, with students climbing trees for better views, dancing and welcoming Sanders like a rock star. In other settings, his support takes on almost a spiritual, rather than political, fervor.
Many attendees said that for young people and those struggling economically, just restoring order (as Biden has promised) isn’t enough. They describe being buried under six figures of student debt, fearing crushing medical bills and worrying about climate change . Those issues demand big ideas, not the status quo, they say.
Sanders’ ideas “really energize people as opposed to Joe Biden,” said Michigan student Kate Shonk, 21. “He doesn’t really stand for anything.”
Tareq Yaqub, of Ann Arbor, said Biden was “probably my least favorite" of the Democratic field. “A lot of us are here today because we want change,” said Yaqub, 29.
Along with young people, Sanders has also shown unique strength with Latino voters, who are critical in potential swing states such as Arizona, Nevada and perhaps Texas.
So while Biden is consolidating support among large segments of the party, he still has to work to win over others.
He started doing that Tuesday night, thanking Sanders supporters for their “tireless energy” and “passion” as he spoke at the National Constitution Center, the shared goal of beating Trump.
Many eyes are now on Sanders and his surrogates, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to see if they continue the fight and, if not, how forcefully they rally their supporters to get behind Biden.
The whirlwind turnaround Biden engineered in the past 12 days has been fueled by two groups who demonstrated their muscle within the Democratic coalition: African Americans, long a cornerstone of the party, and moderate suburban women, who have rallied in waves ever since Trump won, helping turn many Pennsylvania battlegrounds blue.
Tuesday night reinforced their importance.
In Mississippi, Biden won an astounding 87% of black voters, according to CNN exit polling, building on the African American-driven surge that began in South Carolina. In Michigan, he won two of every three black voters, racking up huge wins in Wayne County, home to Detroit. Vote totals there grew compared to 2016, suggesting renewed Democratic enthusiasm.
At the same time, Biden also ran up the score in the upscale suburbs in Oakland County and the blue collar suburbs of Macomb County. Those victories mirror his dominant showing in suburban Virginia a week earlier, where many moderate voters and one-time Republicans disdain Trump, but also recoiled from Sanders’ platform.
Cities like Detroit, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have long provided Democrats with with huge margins in competitive swing states. Now, the suburbs are part of the picture, and the party will be counting on both this fall.
Biden has been in politics for nearly 50 years, and it’s possible this was the most successful two-week stretch of his career. He has pulled off a historic turnaround.
But not much about Biden has changed: he’s still the gaffe-prone candidate who has stumbled before.
In recent days, Biden’s team has limited his public exposure, calculating that me the best strategy is to just ensure he doesn’t slip up.
He won’t have that safety net if Sanders stays in the race through Sunday, when the two are scheduled for another debate. And he certainly won’t have that option against Trump, especially with a GOP machine ready to dig into him his son, Hunter, for any whiff of scandal.
A few weeks ago, some Democrats were talking about a fight that might last through the summer, and perhaps give Pennsylvania a decisive role when its 186 delegates are decided April 28.
Now, not so much.
Biden looks like he has already built an insurmountable lead. If not, he seems poised to get there in the coming weeks when Illinois, Ohio and Georgia vote. Each has more than 100 delegates and mirror the kind of states already giving Biden big wins.
Even if Sanders stays in, the race might effectively be over before the end of March.
Still, Pennsylvania will be vital to the national outcome Nov. 3. It’ll see its share of attention.