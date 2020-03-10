Both are swing states that have historically supported Democrats for president, but went to Trump by the narrowest of margins in 2016. Both have long manufacturing traditions that have eroded. Both have a mix of big liberal cities (Philadelphia, Detroit), conservative rural regions, and affluent suburbs with more moderate voters. Their per capita incomes are nearly identical. Both are older and whiter than the country as a whole, but also have significant black populations that can play a major role in elections.