“I know that it sounds like a really big salary for not teaching, and that’s right, but even if he were teaching that’s not the value that Penn is hoping to get from having him associated with them,” said Temple University’s Douglas Webber, who studies the economics of higher education at Temple University. “They’re wanting prestige, they’re wanting to brag about this to donors. Penn plays with big money donors, and if this moves the needle even a little bit in terms of getting a big donation, then it’s instantly worth the investment.”