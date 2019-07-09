WASHINGTON — Joe Biden was paid more than $400,000 by the University of Pennsylvania last year, just part of more than $4.5 million he and his wife, Jill Biden, reported earning in 2018, according to tax returns released by his presidential campaign Tuesday.
The returns provide the most up-to-date look at Biden’s financial situation since he left the White House, and show how sharply he has increased his income after decades in public office. The Bidens’ $15.6 million in combined income over the past two years dwarfs that of his top Democratic competitors, most of whom remain in public office.
Penn paid the former vice president $371,159 in 2017 and $405,368 in 2018, when he held the title of Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor. The school also established the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy & Global Engagement.
Those amounts alone were significant increases on the $230,700 per year Biden made as vice president. The average Penn professor made $217,411 in the 2017-18 academic year, according to data compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
The Penn pay, though, was a small fraction of the Bidens’ overall income, the returns show. They had an adjusted gross income of $11 million in 2017 and $4.58 million in 2018, nearly all of it from books (one apiece) and paid speeches.
In Biden’s last year as vice president, 2016, their combined income was $396,456.
Jill Biden is a professor at Northern Virginia Community College, making $94,705 in that role last year.
Other Democrats have also been disclosing their income and salary information as they run for president, an issue any can wield against their would-be opponent: President Donald J. Trump has refused to share his tax returns, breaking with decades of custom.
But among Biden’s top Democratic rivals, none made as much as $2 million in 2018, according to their returns.
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and her husband, a law partner, made $1.9 million and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her husband reported income of just over $846,000. (Warren’s husband is also in academia: he made more than $400,000 as a Harvard law professor). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and his wife made $561,293 in 2018.
Many of them have also reaped significant amounts from book deals. Warren has made nearly $3 million over the past five years from her book, while Sanders has reported $2.1 million from his writing in the same period, according to a CNN analysis of the candidates’ tax returns. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) has made $1.3 million from his book and Harris $730,000.
Sanders and Warren have each had income that has topped $1 million in recent years as their books and public profiles have taken off, though neither approached Biden’s income for the past two years.
The Bidens paid $3.7 million in federal income taxes in 2017, about 34 percent of their adjusted gross income, and $1.5 million (33 percent) in 2018, according to his campaign. They gave just over $1 million to charity in 2017 and nearly $276,000 in 2018.
Biden has now released his last 21 years of tax returns, his campaign said, including those released during his 2008 presidential campaign and during his time in the White House.