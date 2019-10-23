He has touted himself as someone who, with a moderate approach and ties to this key part of the state, can win back Pennsylvania and Rust Belt areas like Scranton. In Northeast Pennsylvania three years ago, Trump flipped two counties, Luzerne and another in the Lehigh Valley, that Barack Obama had carried in 2012. Trump also closed the margin in Scranton’s Lackawanna County. The first Republican presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania since 1988, he has since returned to the area several times during his first term.