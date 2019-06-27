“I looked at the car, and just thought, ‘What are we gonna do?’ ” said Reilly. That was on May 8. There are still a couple months of work to be done before Reilly’s Hairstyling is safe to occupy again, and it seemed for a while that he’d be out of work during that time. But thanks to some goodwill from a stranger, Reilly, who is something of an institution in Aston, hasn’t had to put down his shears.