Labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon were convicted Monday of most counts in their federal public corruption trial.

In all, the jury convicted Dougherty on eight counts and acquitted him on three. Henon was convicted on ten counts, but acquitted of eight.

Here’s how the jury decided each count of the indictment:

Charges involving Dougherty and Henon

COUNT 1 - Conspiracy to commit honest services fraud (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A overarching charge that encompasses each of the official acts that prosecutors say Henon undertook for Dougherty between 2015 and 2016 in exchange for bribes of a more than $70,000-a-year union salary, health and pension benefits, and occasional Eagles tickets.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 2 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to the paycheck Henon received from Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, on May 19, 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Not guilty

HENON: Not guilty

COUNT 3 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to the paycheck Henon received from Local 98 on July 21, 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Not guilty

HENON: Not guilty

COUNT 4 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to the paycheck Henon received from Local 98 on Aug. 18, 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 5 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to to a telephone call Dougherty made to Henon on Aug. 20, 2015, in which they discussed introducing new plumbing code legislation that Dougherty believed would help him win the vote of the plumber’s union in his race to lead the Building Trades Council.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 6 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to the paycheck Henon received from Local 98 on Sept. 29, 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 7 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to an email Henon sent to his staff about organizing a Council hearing on George Smith Towing after the company sought to tow Dougherty’s car.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 8 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to a Feb. 18, 2015, email Henon sent to a Comcast employee during the 2015 renegotiation of the company’s franchise agreement with the city — a process into which prosecutors say the councilmember improperly injected Dougherty.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 9 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to the paycheck Henon received from Local 98 on Dec. 8, 2015

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 10 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to the paycheck Henon received from Local 98 on June 21, 2016.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 11 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to a violation notice the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections sent to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on July 23, 2015, after Henon, at Dougherty’s urging, asked city inspectors to look into nonunion contractors installing MRI machines there.

DOUGHERTY: Not guilty

HENON: Not guilty

Charges involving Henon only

COUNT 12 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to a $5,000 campaign contribution Henon received on Oct. 20, 2015, from the Communication Workers of America — money prosecutors say was a bribe he extorted from a union leaders after he asked the councilmember to host a Council hearing critical of Verizon, with whom the union was involved in a labor dispute.

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 13 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to a $3,000 campaign contribution Henon received on March 25, 2016, from the Communication Workers of America — money prosecutors say was a bribe he extorted from CWA Local 13000 head Jim Gardler.

HENON: Not guilty

COUNT 14 - Honest services wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to a $5,000 campaign contribution Henon received on July 5, 2016, from the Communication Workers of America — money prosecutors say was a bribe he extorted from CWA Local 13000 head Jim Gardler.

HENON: Not guilty

COUNT 15 - Federal program bribery (maximum punishment: 10 years)

A count tied to windows worth $3,100 that prosecutors say Henon extorted from Ashdale in exchange for his assistance squashing the proposed 2015 PPA audit.

HENON: Not guilty

COUNT 16 - Federal program bribery (maximum punishment: 10 years)

A count tied to $13,000 in campaign contributions Henon solicited in 2015 and 2016 from the Communication Workers of America — money prosecutors say was a bribe he extorted from CWA Local 13000 head Jim Gardler.

HENON: Guilty

COUNT 17 - Federal program bribery (maximum punishment: 10 years)

A count tied to $13,000 in campaign contributions Henon solicited in 2015 and 2016 from the Communication Workers of America — money prosecutors say was a bribe he extorted from CWA Local 13000 head Jim Gardler.

HENON: Not guilty

COUNT 18 - Federal program bribery (maximum punishment: 10 years)

A count tied to $13,000 in campaign contributions Henon solicited in 2015 and 2016 from the Communication Workers of America — money prosecutors say was a bribe he extorted from CWA Local 13000 head Jim Gardler.

HENON: Not guilty