The U.S. Department of Labor sued to remove labor leader John J. Dougherty from the head of the city’s politically powerful electricians’ union Friday, alleging he and other top officials had threatened members who had considered challenging them for leadership positions after Dougherty’s indictment in 2019.
The complaint, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, seeks to void the union’s most recent election and hold a new one for Dougherty’s post as business manager and four other executive positions on the board of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The suit would not bar Dougherty from running in that new election should the judge grant the Labor Department’s request.
In the 13-page court filing, government attorneys accuse union leadership of directing allies to make dozens of intimidating phone calls to rival candidates for office this summer, including threats that challengers would be denied work should they continue with their campaigns.
“It’ll be a long three years if you lose,” Dougherty is accused of telling one potential challenger, according to the lawsuit. He added: “If you ain’t with me, you’re against me.”
Others allegedly called with more threatening messages, including one from a caller who said he did “not want to see anything happen” to the man if he continued his campaign.
“As alleged in the complaint, entrenched union leadership engaged in a pattern of illegal interference, including threats and intimidation, to ensure it faced no opposition in Local 98′s June 2020 election,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, whose office is representing the Labor Department in the suit. “Not only were members in good standing allegedly intimidated out of exercising their right to seek union office, but the entire Local 98 membership was allegedly denied its right to nominate and vote for candidates of its choosing.”
Joseph Cleary, a lawyer for Local 98, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit Friday, nor did a spokesperson for Dougherty.
Union leadership elections are strictly governed by federal laws that require that any member of a union can run for its leadership without interference or threats of reprisal. And Local 98 has previously drawn government scrutiny for its management of competitive internal races.
In 2014, the union signed a compliance agreement with the Labor Department after investigators determined union leaders had improperly disqualified eligible candidates for office. The potential candidates involved in that probe were also subjected to intimidation, harassment retaliation from Dougherty and his business agents, government lawyers said Friday.
The latest Labor Department investigation began after Charles Battle, a candidate for the union’s presidency last year, filed a complaint with the government in August — around the same time that the union sued him and his wife for defamation in Common Pleas Court. The suit accused them of running the anonymous website thetruthaboutyourlocal.com, a clearinghouse for disaffected Local 98 members to post complaints about Dougherty and his inner circle.
Friday’s lawsuit comes at fraught moment for Dougherty, better known by his nickname “Johnny Doc,” and the roughly 4,000-member union he has led for nearly three decades. Under his leadership, it has grown into one of the most influential labor organizations in the state. With its generous campaign spending it has helped put dozens of mostly Democratic elected officials and government functionaries into their positions.
But the union’s political efforts led to Dougherty’s indictment alongside Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon, the union’s former political director, on charges of bribery.
Both men have denied accusations from prosecutors that Dougherty used the salary Local 98 continues to pay Henon even after his election to council in order to buy his advocacy within City Hall on matters of interest to Dougherty and the union he represents.
They face trial in March along with five other union officials and Dougherty allies who were charged at the same time with embezzling more than $600,000 from Local 98′s coffers.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.