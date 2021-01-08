“As alleged in the complaint, entrenched union leadership engaged in a pattern of illegal interference, including threats and intimidation, to ensure it faced no opposition in Local 98′s June 2020 election,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, whose office is representing the Labor Department in the suit. “Not only were members in good standing allegedly intimidated out of exercising their right to seek union office, but the entire Local 98 membership was allegedly denied its right to nominate and vote for candidates of its choosing.”