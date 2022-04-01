U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb issued a direct attack, not yet seen in the Democratic primary.

Lamb accused frontrunner, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, of dodging scrutiny on a controversial incident from his past, that he said could “single-handedly” cost Democrats a Senate seat.

The tweets Lamb posted Thursday night came after Fetterman said he would not attend the first Democratic debate Sunday, and as Lamb has struggled to make up ground between him and the frontrunner.

“We all know why John Fetterman isn’t coming to the debate on Sunday,” Lamb wrote. “He doesn’t want to talk about the fact that he chased down an unarmed Black man and held him at gunpoint. That’s the elephant in the room. And we have to talk about it.”

It’s the first time Fetterman’s opponents have so directly raised the issue and could mark a pivot in the tone of the race with less than two months to go.

Fetterman’s campaign responded quickly, calling the attack “pathetic” and noting Lamb’s meager poll numbers.

The candidates have participated in several forums, but the Muhlenberg event in Allentown is the first debate. Event organizers say it will go on with an empty podium to mark Fetterman’s absence. Fetterman has committed to attending three other scheduled debates on April 21st, April 25th and one in May in Philadelphia.

Fetterman’s campaign has said Fetterman is skipping Muhlenberg’s debate in part because it’s likely to get fewer viewers midday on a Sunday than the other three primetime debates, which will be broadcast by news sites and TV stations. Muhlenberg’s debate will be broadcast on the Pennsylvania Cable Network and livestreamed for free on PCN’s website.

“What Fetterman did was wrong,” Lamb tweeted.“...he’s afraid of his own record. That’s a huge problem when we’re picking our nominee for the biggest race in the country. We all know the Republicans will spend millions putting this video on every TV in Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman has defended his actions to reporters saying he pursued a man in 2013 and pulled a shotgun on him because he believed the man, who turned out to be an unarmed Black jogger, had been involved in a shooting. Fetterman was mayor of Braddock at the time and said he heard gunshots not far from his home, saw someone running in the area, called police and pursued the man himself to stop him from fleeing. An officer who responded to reports of gunfire searched the man, Christopher Miyares, and found he was unarmed, according to a 2013 police report.

Fetterman has long maintained he didn’t know the man’s race or point the gun directly at him. Miyares responded to questions by the Inquirer in April 2021, saying he didn’t believe Fetterman didn’t know his race and that Fetterman did point the gun at him. In the same letter, written from prison where Miyares was serving a sentence unrelated to the Fetterman incident, Miyares said one mistake shouldn’t stop Fetterman from having the chance to become a Senator and endorsed his campaign.

The incident drew relatively little attention in 2016, when Fetterman lost his first Senate run in the Democratic primary. But it has drawn increased scrutiny this year, given Fetterman’s frontrunner status and in the wake of more attention being given to police killings of unarmed Black men. And while Fetterman has talked about the shotgun incident in interviews with reporters and in a Medium post, he has yet to address it in a large public setting, like a debate.

Lamb also accused Fetterman of dodging other key rooms, like a Black clergy forum in January, where he likely would have faced questions about the incident.

The attack came less than two months until the primary and as Lamb trails Fetterman, who entered the race better funded and better known. An Emerson poll on Thursday found Fetterman at 33% and Lamb at 10%, only a few percentage points higher than state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and emergency room doctor Kevin Baumlin, who dropped out of the race on Thursday.

Fetterman’s campaign called Lamb’s statements the work of a sore loser.

“There are better ways to handle losing an election than what Conor Lamb is doing,” Joe Calvello, a campaign spokesperson said. “Last week Conor Lamb’s own Super PAC had a poll with him down by 30, today a poll came out that had him down by 23, polling at just 10% and within one point of a candidate who dropped out.

“Everyday it gets harder and harder for Conor to keep screaming that he is a winner, when he is clearly losing this race. And to be clear, John Fetterman isn’t afraid of s—, let alone a bland politician like Conor Lamb.”

The PAC backing Lamb, which launched in February, had signaled that it might go negative. It had tested the effectiveness of messaging, like calling Fetterman a “dangerous radical who proudly calls himself a socialist.” But it was Lamb who levied the first real attack.

Lamb’s team responded to Fetterman’s rebuttal, doubling down on the call for Fetterman to publicly discuss the incident. “All John needs to do is show up and explain why he thinks it’s ok to point guns at unarmed Black people. You don’t need polls to know that’s wrong and people won’t vote for him.”

Kenyatta has also criticized Fetterman for avoiding scrutiny on the incident and on Thursday he again questioned why Fetterman has never apologized for what he did.

“As a Black man in this country I know how badly this encounter could have ended,” Kenyatta told the Inquirer in a statement. “For years John has failed to truly apologize for his vigilantism or own the fact that what he did was so dangerous and wrong. LG Fetterman must leave the candidate protection program and publicly debate his record on this and other issues.”

The Muhlenberg debate is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Fetterman is scheduled to attend a meet and greet with voters in Franklin County at the same time on Sunday.

Organizers at Muhlenberg also lamented Fetterman’s absence, noting the Lehigh Valley is the fastest growing and third most populous region in Pennsylvania.