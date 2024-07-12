‘He just ran into that red car’: Police release footage following John Fetterman accident

Maryland State Police have released video showing the moments following a car crash involving Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) last month that landed him and his wife, Gisele, in the hospital.

The partially-redacted footage was obtained by the Washington Post, and shows officers discussing what happened following the June 9 accident involving Pennsylvania’s outspoken senator, who in recent days has been one of President Joe Biden’s loudest supporters.

“The black car is, it’s actually, I think a senator of Pennsylvania — that real big, tall guy. … He just ran into that red car,” a first responder is heard saying in the video. Another recognized Fetterman’s trademark attire.

“As soon as I walked up, I saw him in the shorts and the sweatshirt, and [I said], ‘Good morning, Senator,’” another first responder said.

Fetterman was driving his Chevrolet Traverse at a “high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” of 70 miles per hour on Interstate 70 in Hancock, Md. when he struck the Chevrolet Impala being driven by a 62-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, according to a police report,

Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder at a local hospital following the crash and released shortly afterward, a spokesperson told The Inquirer.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident, and no citation was given at the scene, according to the police report.

Fetterman has been ticketed for speeding twice in Pennsylvania, most recently in March for driving 34 miles above the speed limit in Westmoreland County, according to public records. Fetterman was also required to take a “driver’s improvement course,” according to the Washington Post.

“I’ve been driving for almost 40 years, and I’ve gotten a small handful of tickets,” Fetterman said in a statement last month. “When I sped, I was held accountable. I need to do better and do it slower — and I will.”