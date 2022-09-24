Standing in front of a blown-up photo of the LOVE Park statue in a Northwest Philadelphia gym, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman introduced himself to a cheering crowd as “Jawn” Fetterman.

It was the first public event of his campaign in the deeply Democratic city that’s vital to his party’s hopes in November’s election, but he promised not to pander to Philly voters, saying that’s something they’d hear from Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz.

“I’m not going to say that Wawa is so much better than Sheetz,” said Fetterman, a Western Pennsylvanian who lives in Braddock, near Pittsburgh.

After coming onstage to AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” Fetterman spoke to a crowd of about 600 for about 12 minutes, at times with halting speech and on occasion stumbling over at least one of his lines as he recovers from a May stroke.

For example, following up his Wawa line, the big Steelers fan said he’d never tell Philadelphians that “the Eagles are so much better than the Eagles.” (The crowd rallied to help him, unleashing a quick E-A-G-L-E-S chant).

But Fetterman tried to turn Oz’s attacks over his health and ability to perform his job against the Republican, asking members of the crowd to hold up their hands if they, or a parent, or a child had had a major health issue.

“I hope that you didn’t have a doctor in your life making fun of it, laughing at you, telling you that you’re not able to do your job, that you’re not fit to serve,” Fetterman said to cheers.

And he spent part of his speech rebutting the attacks from Oz casting him as soft on crime. Those criticisms have centered largely on Fetterman’s support, as head of the state’s board of pardons, for commuting the sentences of people who had served long prison terms and shown they had reformed. Some of those he advocated for had been convicted of serious offenses, including murder.

Fetterman said he knew his advocacy would bring political attacks, but “I would never trade a title for my conscience.”

Oz’s campaign accused Fetterman of taking Philadelphia for granted by waiting so long for a public event there. (Fetterman has held other meetings, private events and fund-raisers in the city, but after 19 months of campaigning, Saturday was his first public event in Philadelphia.)

“After weeks of dodging debates and refusing to take questions about his support for putting convicted murderers back on our streets and decriminalizing dangerous drugs like fentanyl, John Fetterman doesn’t get a prize for finally showing up to an area he’s arrogantly ignored for months,” said Oz spokesperson Brittany Yanick. “He thinks he’s entitled to the votes of this community. He’s dead wrong.”

(Fetterman has in the past said he supports decriminalizing all drugs. His campaign hasn’t answered if that’s still his position.)

Many in the crowd said they supported Fetterman’s advocacy for clemency and pardons.

“You talk to anyone in Philadelphia and we’re not the worst thing we have ever done,” said Tonya Bah, 56. “Philadelphia loves Fetterman. We believe in second chances.”

The rally in a gym in Northwest Philly marked Fetterman’s first major event in a city where turnout is crucial for Democrats in statewide races.

A line snaked around the block. On their way in, attendees walked past a new Fetterman food truck, itself a rolling troll machine. It had New Jersey license plates and, painted on the bumper, the words “Look familiar, Dr. Oz?”

Fetterman supporters repeatedly pointed to abortion rights as a driving force in this election, and said they worried about crime and shootings in the city.

But mostly they praised the Democratic nominee as a regular guy who they believed would stand up for ordinary Pennsylvanians.

“To me he’s like a regular, blue-collar guy,” said Wynetta Ward, 53, of Mount Airy. “There’s no suit and tie. We’re a blue-collar city.”

She hailed his support for labor unions, noting that her union, the CWA, allowed her to have a good job, a living wage and a solid pension that enabled her to retire.

Rhonda Johnson Mazzccua called herself a “stone-cold Fetterman supporter.”

“He doesn’t seem like a politician that you can’t approach,” said Johnson Mazzccua, 62, of Germantown. “I haven’t felt like this about a politician since President Obama.”

Johnson Mazzccua said two of her nephews, and a stepson had all been killed in shootings. But while Oz has attacked Fetterman over the issue, she cited Fetterman’s support for pardons as a reason to support the Democrat.

“What I see is that he’s fair, because the judicial system has been real hard on us, and he’s been fair about it,” said Johnson Mazzccua.

Fetterman was introduced by two Philadelphia brothers, Dennis and Lee Horton, whose release he fought for after they’d served 27 years for picking up a man who, unbeknownst to them, they said, had committed a murder. They maintain their innocence and their convictions had come under heavy criticism. Both received cheers.

Bah said she wanted a candidate who would address the “root causes” of violence, saying the city needs investments in housing and public education.

Women and men at the rally cited the end of the constitutional right to abortion as a motivating force. After the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, other individual rights are at risk if Republicans take control in Washington, said Craig Browne, 75, of Wyncote. He said voting rights could be next.

“My ancestors who died, who were beaten, who were maimed, we cannot let that go in vain,” Browne said.

Fetterman’s first public event in Philadelphia came with less than 50 days to go until the Nov. 8 election, with polls narrowing and members of both parties predicting a tight finish in one of the country’s most crucial elections.

The winner of Pennsylvania’s Senate race could help decide control of the chamber, and with it the direction of the Senate’s policy debates, and the fate of any nominees by President Joe Biden, including if there are any Supreme Court vacancies.

Philadelphia provides the biggest single pocket of Democratic votes in Pennsylvania, accounting for 17% of Biden’s support in the state in 2020, and is usually showered with attention from Democrats.

Fetterman’s recent schedule has been limited by his recovery from a stroke before the May 17 primary, but even before that he held no public events in Philly during the Democratic primary campaign.

He has come to Philadelphia for private events and fund-raisers, and recently toured Black businesses along the city’s 52nd Street corridor in a visit that was announced after the fact. He has also made public stops in the nearby suburbs, including a large rally in Montgomery County on Sept. 11.

Oz has also come to the city for recent events. Early this month he held a news conference with Sen. Pat Toomey, the incumbent Pennsylvania Republican who is retiring, and on Monday he made a five-hour swing through Germantown and Kensington, decrying the city’s opioid crisis and laying out a plan aimed at helping Black communities. With many taglines but few details, it includes broad calls to encourage farming and co-ops to lower food costs, pay more to public school teachers and support community policing.

After the Philadelphia event Fetterman was scheduled to race to Bethlehem for an event with U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat locked in one of the most competitive U.S. House races in the country.

The two events in a single day marked another step up in Fetterman’s campaign schedule after months of limited campaigning due to the effects of his stroke.