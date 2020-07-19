“We were told over and over again, if we continued to sit in, we would get arrested, we would be arrested. We would be taken to jail. And I thought about it, and I said, if we were going to be arrested, and go to jail, I wanted to look clean. I wanted to look fresh. ... I had very little money as a student. So I went to a used men’s store in downtown Nashville, Tenn., and bought a suit. I paid $5 for the suit. A vest came with it. And when I was first arrested, the first time, on February the 27th, 1960, I did look clean. I did look fresh. I did look sharp. And I tell you, my first arrest, I felt free. I felt liberated. I felt like I crossed over.”