John J. Sickler, retired vice chairman at Teleflex Inc., philanthropist, and volunteer, has died at 82

John J. Sickler, 82, of Phoenixville, retired vice chairman at Teleflex Inc., former president of the board of directors at Phoenixville Hospital and the Phoenixville YMCA, philanthropist, and volunteer, died Sunday, Aug. 4, of interstitial lung disease at his home.

Adept at negotiations and devising creative solutions to all kinds of financial and business management problems, Mr. Sickler was vice chairman at Teleflex from 2000 until his retirement in 2007. He oversaw many of the firm’s multimillion-dollar financial transactions and managed complex acquisitions, and was an expert in strategic and growth initiatives.

Teleflex, based in Montgomery County, was a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of aerospace, medical, defense, and commercial products under Mr. Sickler, and it listed $2 billion in sales in 2004. He joined in 1972 as controller, rose to chief financial officer, president of the aerospace division, chairman of the medical division, and then head of corporate development from 1995 to 2000.

He was quoted often in Chief Executive magazine about stocks and taxes, and he spoke at roundtables and seminars on outsourcing and financing. He said on a 2004 conference call that his ideal business model for expansion “was centered around creating a strategy, management leadership, and an integration process to facilitate a future successful growth program.”

He navigated all sorts of changes at Teleflex over 3½ decades and worked before that for seven years at what was then the Price Waterhouse accounting firm in Philadelphia. He also completed an executive corporate financial management graduate program at the Harvard Business School in 1977.

A former colleague at Teleflex called him “kind and thoughtful” in an online tribute, and another noted his “fertile mind” and “generous contributions” to his community.

Away from work, Mr. Sickler supervised the sale of Phoenixville Hospital to the University of Pennsylvania health system in 1997 and helped establish the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation. He and his wife, Doris, created the Sickler Family Foundation and supported, among other organizations, the Franklin Institute, National Constitution Center, and University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.

He attended Wilkes College, now Wilkes University, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., because he could walk to class from his home in nearby Kingston. Later, he created Sickler family scholarships at Wilkes and George Washington Universities, and served on the dean’s advisory board at George Washington.

“John was a shining star for Wilkes University as one of our most successful alums as well as a loyal donor,” a Wilkes official said in a tribute.

He served on boards for corporations and nonprofits, and consulted with any community group that sought his expertise. “He always favored the underdog,” his family said, “and was committed to giving back to his community.”

He traveled to Asia and Europe for Teleflex, and elsewhere with his wife. His favorite vacations, he told everyone, were to Wyoming and Alaska because the whole family went along.

“He was everyone’s adviser,” said his daughter Beth. “People came to him because he could see the big picture and get to the heart of it.”

John Joseph Sickler was born March 16, 1942. His father died when he was a teenager, and he excelled as a student at Kingston High School. He made the dean’s list at Wilkes and was a member of the accounting club, treasurer of a service and leadership club, and associate editor of the college newspaper.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1965 and married Doris Yuhas just a few days later. They had daughters Beth and Donna, and son John Jr., and lived in Northeast Philadelphia, Cherry Hill, Malvern, and Phoenixville.

Mr. Sickler was an Eagles season ticket holder for 55 years, and he cheered at Franklin Field, Veterans Stadium, and Section 204 at Lincoln Financial Field. He went to New Orleans and Jacksonville when they lost Super Bowls in 1981 and 2005, and reveled when they won it in Minneapolis in 2018, even though he did not attend.

He doted on his seven grandchildren and went to their Little League games and other milestone events. He followed the stock market, liked steak, danced with his daughters, and listened to songs by Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

“He had kind eyes and was always smiling,” said his daughter Beth. “He was charming. He was a visionary, always wanting to know about the next big thing.”

A longtime friend said he “has left his world a better place.”

In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Mr. Sickler is survived by a brother, Brian, and other relatives.

Services were held on Aug. 9.

Donations in his name may be made to Wilkes University, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 18766.