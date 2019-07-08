Defense lawyers urged a federal judge Monday to throw out corruption charges against labor leader John J. Dougherty, calling allegations that he bought Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon’s vote on key issues with a union salary ludicrous and “legally deficient.”
While prosecutors have portrayed Henon as a crooked politician who sold his Council seat in exchange for a $73,000-a-year, do-nothing union job, the attorneys maintained that state law allows for such outside employment. Henon’s income from Dougherty’s union was no different than that of any of the eight other members of Council who hold other jobs, said his lawyer, Brian J. McMonagle.
“What has been alleged here is simply not a crime,” McMonagle argued during a court hearing in Philadelphia. “If it is, then a lot of people — any official that is on a salary from an outside entity — better head for the hills.”
What U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl makes of that claim could dramatically shape the scope of federal prosecutors’ highest-profile corruption case in recent years. The judge did not rule from the bench Monday, but is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to allow the charges to proceed to trial.
Both Dougherty — the longtime business manager of the politically influential International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, who is known widely as “Johnny Doc” — and Henon, the union’s former political director, have denied wrongdoing and resisted calls to resign. They were indicted in January with six other union officials and allies in a sprawling case that also alleged significant misspending of union funds.
The wrangling in court Monday focused entirely on the relationship between the two men and whether a salary can be considered a bribe under federal anti-corruption laws.
Prosecutors expressed confidence in their ability to convince a jury that both men knew exactly why Dougherty’s union continued to cut Henon’s checks well after he was elected to Council in 2011 on a wave of union money and support at the polls.
The salary, they said, effectively put Henon on retainer to advance government actions that benefited Dougherty’s personal and professional interests. The bribes they allege Henon accepted also included tickets to Eagles games.
“If it’s given with [corrupt] intent, and it’s received with that intent, then it’s illegal,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank R. Costello said.
The Dougherty indictment is filled with accusations that the labor leader leaned on Henon again and again to back policies or actions that benefited his union.
At Dougherty’s request, Henon allegedly forwarded a 2015 complaint that led to the shutdown of a nonunion contractor installing MRI machines at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. That year, Henon also purportedly put Dougherty in the room when Comcast renegotiated its franchise agreement with the city — a deal that resulted in a lucrative contract for a company owned by a Dougherty friend.
Dougherty’s lawyers maintained Monday that in both instances, prosecutors failed to link Henon’s decisions to the salary that they have characterized as a bribe.
“Public officials are supposed to act on behalf of their constituents, they’re supposed to take calls, they’re supposed to … act on their concerns,” said Terence Grugan, who argued in court alongside co-counsels Henry E. Hockeimer Jr. and David L. Axelrod. “Something more is required to make a bribery charge than a public official taking some action and having some link to a constituent.”
Henon’s lawyer, McMonagle, argued that the councilman never hid his connection to Dougherty or his union. He regularly disclosed his salary on ethics filings, as required under city ordinance.
“The world knew when they elected him — and continued to reelect him — that he was collecting it, and now prosecutors are going to call it a [corrupt] stream of benefits,” he said.
Henon does not feature in the indictment’s other main allegation — a claim that Dougherty and six others embezzled more than $600,000 from Local 98’s coffers between 2015 and 2016. The defendants charged in that portion of the case have asked Schmehl to hold a second trial, separating their charges from the corruption allegations involving Dougherty and Henon.
The judge has scheduled a hearing on that issue for next week.