But unlike others who have pleaded guilty in the case in public court hearings, Massa’s plea Monday was shrouded in secrecy. The proceeding took place with no prior notice on the court’s public docket, and all records related to it, which appeared on the electronic docket after 9 p.m. Monday, remain under court seal after an order from the judge that was sealed as well. Two sources familiar with the matter but not authorized to publicly discuss it briefed the Inquirer on the details of Massa’s guilty plea.