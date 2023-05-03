Jonas Brothers are bringing their ‘Five Albums. One Night. The Tour’ to Philly in September

The Jonas Brothers will return to Philadelphia in September, part of the band’s newly announced 35-date stadium tour titled “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.”

“Every city we’re going to be playing all of our albums, every single night, for you,” Joe Jonas said in the trio’s Instagram video announcement. Recently reunited, the band is fresh off their Broadway residency that saw them perform one album a night, over the course of five shows; from 2007′s Jonas Brothers to a live debut of their latest release, The Album, which releases May 12. Their other albums include A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), and Happiness Begins (2019).

Brothers Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas started the band in 2005. After years on hiatus, the trio got back together in 2019 and electrified their fan base with “Sucker,” their first single to top the Billboard Hot 100. They last performed in Philly on their 2019 Happiness Begins Tour.

The Jonas Brothers will kick off “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.” in August with two shows at New York’s Yankee Stadium. In Philadelphia, the band will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The general public ticket sales begin Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com. Citibank credit card holders will have early access on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Registration is also open for the Jonas Brothers presale at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers through May 6.