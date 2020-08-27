Shapiro also co-led a lawsuit last summer against the federal government brought by 25 attorneys general to challenge a U.S. Department of Labor rule change that they said would expose millions of workers to labor law violations. And in 2018, he co-led a coalition of 11 attorneys general in a bid to stop fast-food franchisors from using “no-poach” agreements, a form of noncompete agreement that makes it harder for low-wage workers to get a new job.