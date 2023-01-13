Shapiro picks historic Jewish bible from Philly museum for his inauguration

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will have a firm hand on American history when he’s sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, on Jan. 17.

During his inauguration at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Shapiro will rest his hand on a stack of three bibles, each with a meaningful history and link to his Jewish faith.

One will be from Philadelphia’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. That bible, published in 1942 for Jewish service members by the Army in consultation with Jewish chaplains, was carried by US Army soldier and Montgomery County resident Herman Hershman during World War II.

“Governor-elect Shapiro is a committed and proud Jew who made his faith part of his campaign and has fought antisemitism as Attorney General,” said Dr. Misha Galperin, The Weitzman’s president and CEO. “We’re honored to lend Hershman’s bible, a treasured part of our collection, for this historic moment.”

The other bible Shapiro will be sworn in with is the family bible he’s used for each of his public office inaugurations since 2005. The third, a Hebrew bible from Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, survived the 2018 mass shooting that killed 11 worshippers.

During his campaign, Shapiro spoke often about his Jewish religious heritage, saying it motivates him to take action to make a difference in his community.

Shapiro, the state’s outgoing attorney general, will honor the legacy of Hershman, who landed on Omaha Beach with the First Infantry Division during the D-Day invasion in 1944. After being hit in the head and face by fragments of an artillery shell, Hershman was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service in the operation.

Hershman, who died in 2013 at age 88, was a lifelong member of Beth Sholom in Elkins Park, which is also Shapiro’s longtime synagogue.

“Shapiro’s selection of Hershman’s bible honors the service of Jews in the military and reflects his pride as a Jewish American — both so essential in this time of escalating antisemitism and bigotry,” said Dr. Josh Perelman, The Weitzman’s chief curator & director of exhibitions and interpretation.