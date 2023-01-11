Philly Mayor Jim Kenney vows a reset at the beginning of his last year in office: ‘We’re still dedicated’

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday vowed his administration is “still dedicated” to steering the city through grave challenges, a message that came as he begins his final year in office amid criticism that he’s been disengaged.

Surrounded by top advisers, Kenney said the past three years diverted his attention away from “core priorities” as his administration was faced with the global COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, police reform, and a troubling wave of gun violence.

He said that despite a now-infamous comment in July — when he said he’ll “be happy” when he is no longer mayor — he’s committed to improving public safety, quality of life, and economic opportunity in his eighth year leading the city.

“I’ve been working ever since and will continue to work until my last day in office,” he said. “I love being mayor.”

Kenney, a term-limited Democrat and former City Council member, will serve through January 2024, but his successor is likely to become clear in May following the Democratic mayoral primary. Given the party’s 7-to-1 voter registration advantage in the city, the nominee is likely to win in November. Nine Democrats are seeking the nomination, one of the deepest fields in memory.

Residents and voters will expect Kenney’s successor to tackle a variety of issues, including a gun violence crisis that has driven an unprecedented number of homicides over the past two years. Departments across the city government, including the Police Department, are short-staffed, complicating the delivery of basic city services, and the country is staring down a possible recession.

Kenney said his administration has strengthened the city’s financial outlook by maintaining an “A” bond rating and overseeing the improvement of the pension fund’s position.

And he will in many ways be remembered for championing the sweetened-beverage tax that generated revenue to fund a universal pre-K program and an initiative to revitalize the city’s parks and recreation centers. He predicted the tax would outlast his administration, saying the programs it funds “are very popular.”

But public safety has for more than two years been his administration’s greatest challenge. Standing alongside Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Kenney touted investments his administration has made in community-based organizations and the Police Department’s focus on seizing illegal guns.

He demurred when asked if the gun violence crisis will define his legacy.

“My legacy is not for me to determine. It’s for history to determine,” he said. “The things that we’ve done are long-lasting, and will have a long-lasting effect. I’ll let my legacy be judged however it’s judged.”

Kenney said he hasn’t decided what he’ll do after he leaves office. Some have suggested he’ll move out of the city — maybe even overseas. He said he’d like to do something involving children, saying the city’s kids are “really what I’m passionate about.”

And is he done with politics for good?

“I don’t know,” he said. “Probably.”