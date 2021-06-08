Amid the throes of President Trump’s attempts to overturn the presidential election last fall, a Twitter account opened in the name of his sister Elizabeth Trump Grau quickly began drawing attention in conservative circles online.

“This election inspired me to break my silence,” its first post read. “My brother Don won this election.”

Within hours, after the profile had amassed more than 20,000 followers, the president himself retweeted it, responding: “Thank you Elizabeth. LOVE!”

But the account was not that of his sister — a reclusive septuagenarian who lives in Florida and has said next to nothing publicly about her brother’s stint in the White House.

Its true author, federal prosecutors said Tuesday, was a 21-year-old Door Dash driver from Central Pennsylvania who had been impersonating Trump family members online for most of last year — all in an attempt to swindle gullible supporters of the president to underwrite his routine living expenses.

In all, Joshua Hall, of Mechanicsburg, raised more than $7,000 from hundreds of unsuspecting victims from across the country between September and November of last year, authorities said in announcing his arrest.

He impersonated more than five members of the Trump family, including his then 14-year-old son Barron and his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired judge on the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

And despite the relatively unsophisticated nature of his social media masquerading, he managed to amass more than 160,000 followers to his fake accounts.

“There was no nefarious intention behind it,” Hall told The New York Times in December, after the newspaper identified him through analysis of the fraudulent Twitter accounts. “I was just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have some fun.”

Hall — who described himself to the newspaper as a bisexual Trump supporter who had struggled to find work after dropping out of college to pursue a dream of becoming a conservative talk show host and influencer — used the fake accounts to steer his marks toward his own social media profile — @TheBiTrumpGuy — and a GoFundMe page he’d set up in the name of a fake political organization: “Gay Voices for Trump.”

“I am very much a heterosexual male. It’s the Trump genes — we love women,” he tweeted last summer from an account set up in the name of Trump’s brother Robert, using the handle @BigRobTrump, to steer followers to the crowdfunding site. “But we are trying to reach out to LGBT and other minority voters.”

There were signs that might have given more discerning followers pause.

Like the tweets from the Trump Grau account that referred to CNN anchor “Anderson Pooper” and offered to cover the legal expenses of anyone willing to pour gravy down the pants of Fox anchor Chris Wallace.

Or those purportedly from Robert Trump claiming that the coronavirus was “planned and released into the world by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

There were Trump family tweets purporting to blow the whistle on a government conspiracy to implant Americans with tracking microchips and a dubious announcement that John F. Kennedy Jr., who perished in a plane crash 1999, had staged his death and had recently been selected by Trump to replace Mike Pence as vice president in a second term.

On Aug. 25, the Barron account tweeted simply: “Q is real.”

But the wild conspiracies and sophomoric jokes in which Hall routinely trafficked on his fake accounts were just similar enough to the routine fodder spread on some darker corners of the conservative online ecosystem — not to mention some of Trump’s own tweets — to draw more than a few victims in.

Hall, in his interview with the Times last year, proudly claimed ownership of the fake profiles and admitted to using them to steer people to the “Gay Voices for Trump” GoFundMe page. But he denied ever directly soliciting anyone to contribute and maintained that he never withdrew any of the money the site raised.

“I would tell you if I did,” he told the paper. “I should have used better judgment and stuff, but I didn’t deliberately try and dupe people out of money.”

The FBI said otherwise in an affidavit filed Tuesday in support of Hall’s arrest. It cited at least one instance in August in which he allegedly traded private messages with a follower encouraging him to donate.

But it was the presidential retweet on Nov. 20 that quickly led to the unraveling of Hall’s many falsehoods.

Skepticism had emerged in August, when Robert Trump died, prompting some to question whether his so-called Twitter account had repeatedly tweeted about some guy named “Josh” in the days before his death.

But Hall quickly abandoned the account to create the others.

It wasn’t until the intense scrutiny drawn by the president’s elevation of the fake account that amateur online sleuths linked many of the fake accounts to Hall. Twitter has since shut them down, as well as Hall’s own personal account.

GoFundMe, responding to reports that “Gay Voices for Trump” was a scam, shut down its page in December. But by that time, a company representative said, all of the money raised had been withdrawn.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hall remained in federal custody in Harrisburg, where he was expected to make an initial appearance in court before being transferred to stand trial in Manhattan, where he was charged on counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft that could send him to prison for decades.

It was not immediately clear from court records whether he had retained an attorney.