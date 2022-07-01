Philadelphia International Airport won’t be seeing pre-pandemic Fourth of July traffic, but travelers should prepare for a packed airport this weekend nonetheless, with Friday being the busiest of the long holiday.

Airport officials expect to see 414,000 passengers coming and going between June 30 and July 6 — a total that’s 16% lower than 2019 traffic, but 9% higher than levels last year.

» READ MORE: Traveling through PHL this summer? Here’s what to know.

PHL estimates that Friday, the airport will see about 89,000 arriving and departing passengers.

The airport recommends that flyers arrive at PHL two and a half to three hours before their boarding time. PHL also warns that on-site parking remains “extremely limited,” despite recently reopened spaces in the economy lot, which had closed in the early days of the pandemic.

More than a half-dozen private lots offer parking for passengers, while PHL “strongly” encourages passengers to use “alternate transportation methods, including drop-off by friends and family, ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft, [and] public transportation.”

This story will be updated.