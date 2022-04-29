Jupiter and Venus will execute something close to a celestial merger Saturday morning, at a time when viewing conditions should be ideal.

From the perspective of terra firma, they will appear close enough to each other to kiss.

“This will honestly be pretty stunning with the naked eye,” said Karen Masters, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics professor at Haverford College.

“Venus and Jupiter are the two brightest things in the night skies and seeing them close together ... always gives me a real sense of the celestial mechanics going on in our solar system.”

On Saturday, they will have their closest encounter in six years, and they still will appear quite near each other on Sunday morning for the benefit of early-rising participants in the Blue Cross Broad Street Run or others awake before the sun comes up. In subsequent days, they will ponderously drift apart.

When and where to look

The show will occur in the southeast sky right before daybreak. Venus and Jupiter will come nearest each other around 5 a.m., so close that “observers will see them merge into one very bright, spectacular glow,” says NASA.

From the universe’s vast perspective this might pass for a near-collision, and while it may look that way from those of us on planet Earth, Venus and Jupiter still will be separated by about 400 million miles, says Masters.

Jupiter is 11 times bigger than Venus, but the disparity won’t be evident since Jupiter is so much farther away.

What’s so special about this weekend

These conjunctions aren’t all that unusual, but viewing conditions on Saturday and Sunday morning should be unusually excellent, despite all the light interference around here.

The moon won’t be in the way, and skies will be clear. Plus, humidities are going to be so low that water vapor won’t be obscuring the vista.

You might have noticed that the Philadelphia skies Friday are about as blue as they get. Relative humidities the last two days have been a rarefied zone of lowness, in the desert-like teens, levels not often experienced around here.

That dryness prompted the National Weather Service to issue “red flag” fire-danger alert for a second consecutive day Friday. Humidities have been lower than usual at nights also.

Venus-Jupiter conjunctions aren’t all that uncommon, and the next one, March 2023, will occur at a time when people would be awake. However, they won’t be as close together, and who’s to say what the sky conditions will be like. Another one is due in May 2024, Masters said, but due to astronomical conditions it will be all but invisible.

In the very short term, the viewing windows should be wide open Saturday and Sunday mornings. If you’re up for it.