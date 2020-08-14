A federal appeals court has affirmed the death sentence of notorious North Philadelphia drug lord Kaboni Savage this week, bringing the unrepentant killer responsible for the deaths of four children and two women in a 2004 firebombing attack one step closer to execution.
In its ruling, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit acknowledged that Savage’s case was the first time in nearly a century the Philadelphia-based court had been called upon to review a rarely imposed federal death sentence on direct appeal and that, since then, public debate over the punishment has shifted substantially.
Still, Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith, writing for the Philadelphia-based panel in a 201-page opinion issued Thursday, said that the court discerned “no grounds entitling Savage to relief on any of the issues he raises.”
The decision was just one setback in a string of appellate options Savage still can pursue before his execution date would be scheduled. But the Justice Department resumed carrying out federal death sentences this year after a nearly two-decade pause, so the ruling could be more significant than it might have been just a few years ago.
Savage’s attorneys did not immediately return requests for comment Friday.
A federal jury convicted Savage in 2013 in a racketeering case that linked him to 12 murders, many of them aimed at silencing potential witnesses or others he deemed threats.
The former boxer had risen from street-level dealing in Hunting Park to become a major drug trafficker and was described by witnesses at his trial as a cunning businessman whose desire for control was matched only by his murderous ruthlessness.
Stints in prison did little to chasten him. He boasted to his girlfriend — on recordings later aired at his trial — that he dreamed of “killing rats.”
And it was from solitary-confinement while awaiting trial in a federal case that Savage committed his most notorious crime: the 2004 firebombing in North Philadelphia that killed a family related to a former confidant, Eugene Coleman, who had agreed to help the FBI gather evidence against him.
When Coleman was temporarily released from prison to attend the funerals, a bug placed in Savage’s prison cell caught the kingpin quipping: “They should stop off and get him some barbecue sauce, … pour it on them burnt b — s.”
In his appeal, Savage’s attorneys challenged several decisions of the trial judge, U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, as well as the makeup of the jury and Surrick’s instructions to the panel before it deliberated and delivered its verdict.
The appellate court rejected all of those arguments.
Since his sentencing, Savage has been housed at the “supermax” prison in Florence, Colo. He is the only Pennsylvanian on federal death row.