Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will take a bus tour around Western Pa. on Sunday ahead of the DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will kick off a bus tour in Pittsburgh on Sunday that will make multiple stops across Western Pennsylvania during the day before the Democratic National Convention begins.

The tour, which the campaign is branding “on the road to Chicago,” will include meetings with voters in community settings, and visits to volunteer canvass events and retail shops. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz will join, making it the first swing with all four campaigning together.

Harris made her first appearance with Walz in Philadelphia last week and has prioritized Pennsylvania, which Democrats see as a critical state to winning the presidency.

Sunday will be her eighth visit to the state this year and her 18th since becoming vice president.

She was last in Pittsburgh in February when she highlighted President Joe Biden’s administrative efforts to deliver clean water.