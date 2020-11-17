For instance, Curtis' contemporary, the great humorist Will Rogers, was in his day “the single most popular and beloved man in America,” noted PBS' American Masters. And he was Cherokee. But those tribal ties were not recognized by Americans “troubled at the prospect of accepting an Indian who did not fit their expectations,” Rogers scholar Amy Ware wrote in Indian Country Today. “He led a life that seemed non-Indian to his white fan base: he was a cowboy; he was wealthy; he ran largely in non-Indian political circles.”