Federal authorities have charged a former executive of one of the nation’s largest Black fraternities with embezzling nearly $3 million — money they say he stole to support a gambling habit.
Curtis D. Anderson, 58, of Claymont, Del., had been employed for more than two decades as the finance director for Kappa Alpha Psi, which has its international headquarters on North Broad Street in Philadelphia.
He was fired in December 2018, after fraternity officials discovered the missing money and confronted him about his alleged theft. Anderson then confessed, according to court filings in the case, telling fraternity officials he was struggling with gambling and drinking addictions and had spent most of the funds at Harrah’s Casino.
Attempts to reach him on his cellphone Thursday were unsuccessful. And it was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.
In an indictment filed Wednesday, prosecutors said Anderson began pilfering from the fraternity’s coffers in June 2012 through checks he either made out to himself or five other individuals whose signatures he forged while exchanging them for cash.
Santander Bank flagged the unusual transactions and alerted the fraternity in 2018. When the Kappa Alpha Psi’s executive director John Burrell and its then-president Thomas Battles went to the bank two days later to discuss the missing funds, they spotted Anderson ducking out of the branch, called him on his cellphone and asked him to return.
When he did, court filings say, he immediately acknowledged he had taken the money.
Burrell did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
But in a statement last year, the fraternity director said Kappa Alpha Psi was cooperating with the federal investigation and “an employee” had been fired after the discovery of financial “irregularities.”
Burrell also said at the time that the fraternity was conducting an internal review of its financial operations to prevent similar situations in the future.
Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the most serious of the counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft with which he was charged Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.