A 31-year-old North Philadelphia man was killed late Sunday when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving on Kelly Drive, struck a guard rail near Midvale Avenue, and then hit a car head-on, police said.

Police identified the victim as Vasyl Gnpiuk of the 3000 block of West Sedgley Avenue.

The victim was traveling southbound around 5:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, police said. After it hit the guard rail, the motorcycle veered into oncoming traffic where it struck a 2019 Audi head on.

Police said the driver of the car, who was not injured, remained at the scene until investigators arrived.

Gnpiuk was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:06 p.m.