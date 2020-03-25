There’s no more socializing in the yard, no meals eaten in community. Just the line, and a quick exit. But the crowds still line up at St. Francis, Kensington’s main soup kitchen, for the roast beef and pasta salad and the beef and vegetable soup — because they worry that the soup kitchen may be one of the only places they can get a meal. The fear and anxiety that has gripped the whole city amid the coronavirus outbreak is only heightened for its most vulnerable residents.