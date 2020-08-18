A man, possibly in his late 40s, was pronounced dead in Kensington early Tuesday after police said he had been stabbed multiple times and appeared to have been run over by a vehicle.
Officers responded about 12:50 a.m. to the 3300 block of Braddock Street for a report of a person with a weapon and found the man on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds, police said. The victim also appeared to have been run over by a vehicle, with bloody tire marks surrounding him, police said.
It was not immediately clear how the man died, authorities said.
“Initially, medics believed that this may have been a stabbing victim, and he does have one obvious large laceration to his arm, and there’s also a large amount of blood coming from his neck, face, chest area,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.
Police are looking to retrieve surveillance footage. No weapon was recovered and no arrest was reported.