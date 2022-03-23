The jury of nine men and three women who will ultimately decide the fate of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, was selected Wednesday, setting the stage for opening arguments to begin in their federal bribery trial Thursday morning.

As U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh seated the panel after a three-day selection process, a group of roughly 30 Johnson supporters crowded just outside the courtroom doors singing hymns. Their song — “Don’t Mind Waiting” — could be heard faintly inside as the freshly picked jurors filed out to prepare for the trial ahead.

“We so much appreciate your attendance, your participation, and, indeed, your citizenship,” McHugh said to the panel before sending them home with instructions not to read news accounts or discuss the case with others.

The group and four alternates also selected Wednesday were whittled down from roughly 120 prospective jurors from a nine-county region including Philadelphia, its suburbs and outlying counties. The majority of them are white. And they range from their 20s to retirement age.

Few other details about the jurors’ backgrounds, professions and where they live have emerged because most of the jury selection process took place behind closed doors.

But the verdict they are expected to deliver after the roughly three-week trial has to potential to upend Philadelphia’s City Council for the second time in less than a year. Should he be convicted, Johnson would be forced to resign his seat and would face a significant prison term, months after his former colleague Bobby Henon stepped down after a corruption conviction of his own.

Prosecutors have accused Johnson accepted more than $66,000 in bribes — in the form of a consulting work for his wife — from a struggling nonprofit that was desperate to maintain its real estate holdings in his South Philadelphia Council district.

The councilmember twice came to the aide of the charity — Universal Companies, founded by legendary music producer Kenny Gamble — protecting properties it owned from seizure and passing zoning legislation that substantially increased the resale value of another.

But Johnson, Chavous, and the two other codefendants in the case — former Universal executives Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan — maintain that the government has twisted the facts of their working relationship to make a bribery case where none existed. The councilmember has confidently predicted he’ll be vindicated.

He and Chavous declined to comment on the trial ahead as they left the courthouse Thursday in the company of their attorney. Johnson’s lawyer, Patrick Egan, said he’d instructed them both not to say anything publicly about the case for the duration of the trial.

“Everybody just wants to have a fair trial and see justice done,” he said. “My client is very anxious to get this going because he knows once all the facts come out he’ll be found not guilty and we just want our day in court.”