A federal jury on Monday convicted Philadelphia union leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon on federal bribery charges — a decision likely to send both men to prison and one all but certain to upend politics and organized labor in the city for years.

The panel of seven women and five men took three and a half days to conclude that Dougherty had bought Henon’s loyalty, his vote, and the powers of his Council office with a $70,000-a-year union salary and then used them to corruptly bend Philadelphia’s government to his will.

The convictions are likely to cost both men their jobs and, in Dougherty’s case, end his nearly three decades as head of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers — a tenure in which he transformed the union into Philadelphia’s most powerful force for organized labor and a political powerhouse that has propelled dozens of allies into statewide and local office.

Dougherty, 61, and Henon, 52, maintain their innocence and could try to remain in their posts while they appeal.

As jurors read out the verdict on each count, including conspiracy and honest services fraud, Dougherty, known widely by his nickname “Johnny Doc,” sat calmly next to his lawyer, exhibiting little emotion, with his hands clasped in front of his face.

Henon, meanwhile, stared straight ahead at the jurors.

The jury convicted Dougherty of eight counts including conspiracy and honest services fraud, but acquitted him on three honest services fraud counts. Henon was convicted of 10 counts, including conspiracy, honest services fraud, and federal program bribery, but he was acquitted of eight additional counts including honest services fraud and federal program bribery.

The two men now face up to 20 years in prison on the most serious charges at sentencing hearings before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl scheduled for February.

And it’s only the start of Dougherty’s legal woes. He still faces two more federal trials in the coming months on separate charges of embezzling from his union and extorting a contractor in 2019.

The verdict came after a six-week trial that shone a spotlight on the extent to which money, personal grudges, long-held relationships and favor-trading shape dealmaking at City Hall, but one in which Dougherty’s lawyers argued that he and Henon, in pushing a pro-labor agenda in government, had done nothing different than corporate giants and special interests who spend millions of dollars on lobbying efforts each year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.