Police seek public’s help as they investigate Main Line man who brought a gun to ‘No Kings’ protest

Chester County law enforcement officials are appealing to the public for help as they seek to understand why a 31-year-old Malvern man brought a gun to a “No Kings” protest earlier this month and had a rifle in his car and multiple pipe bombs in his home.

Kevin Krebs caught the attention of authorities in West Chester during a June 14 protest denouncing President Donald Trump when someone in the crowd of thousands reported him to police.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said Krebs was cooperative when officers stopped him, voluntarily handing over his Sig Sauer P320. Krebs also had two ammunition cartridges for the firearm and six clips of ammunition for a rifle police found in his car, along with night-vision goggles and a military-style helmet.

Krebs was charged with carrying his weapon without a concealed-carry permit and released after posting $250,000 bail, only to have his bail revoked after law enforcement found the home he shared with his brother stockpiled with 13 handmade bombs. Barrena-Sarobe said Krebs was initially arrested for a misdemeanor, so authorities didn’t have a reason to search his home until new details came to their attention, including that he had more weapons than the gun and rifle found on his person and car.

Barrena-Sarobe said Krebs had 21 firearms in all, most of which were voluntarily turned in by his family who collected them from his home after his arrest. When police later searched Krebs’ home, they found a homemade silencer, a 3D printer, two switches that can turn rifles and handguns into fully automatic firearms, along with 13 bombs made with household items like a kitchen timer, a 9-volt battery, and metal pipes.

“We’re trying to balance his rights, versus, is this an act of terrorism, versus, is this someone who’s fascinated with explosives,” said Barrena-Sarobe.

Krebs’ attorney, Michael Dicindio, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

It is illegal to possess improvised explosive devices. Krebs faces more than 20 additional charges, including possessing weapons of mass destruction.

Barrena-Sarobe said law enforcement is looking into whether Krebs had a “broader intent” than using his firearm for protection. So far, Barrena-Sarobe said authorities have found no manifesto or writings that describe plans to commit an act of terrorism during the “No Kings” protest.

Krebs’ arrest came on a politically charged day. Two Minnesota lawmakers were shot, one fatally, along with her husband, before the protests kicked off. A protester was later killed during a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City after a safety volunteer opened fire when he saw a man moving through the crowd with an assault-style rifle raised.

Barrena-Sarobe said Krebs’ case had no connection to what happened in Minnesota and until this month had not raised “prior concern from the public.” He urged the public to come forward with any information that could aid their investigation.

“We are still looking to gain as much insight into Kevin Krebs as possible, his bomb making history, his mindset, and we’re asking the public for help,” said Barrena-Sarobe, who is working alongside the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Finally, Barrena-Sarobe urged the public to ignore social commentators or jump to conclusions about Krebs’ motives, adding his arrest is “not something that can be distilled down to a social media post.”

The DA said Krebs was “not necessarily a super partisan person,” though he did tell authorities he attended the “No Kings” protest because he wanted to speak out against some of the Trump administration’s policies.